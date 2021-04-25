From Magnus Eze, Jude Chinedu, Enugu, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Stanley Uzoaru, George Onyejiuwa, Owerri and Romanus Okoye

Anger, condemnations, frustrations and fears have continued to trail the rising wave of insecurity in the South East following unending attacks on security operatives, government installations and private properties including attack on the home of Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma, in Omuma Oru East council on Saturday.

Among those who expressed outrage, yesterday, were the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Ozor Kalu and former governor, Chief Ohakim Ikedi.

In a statement by its chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, NGF warned those behind the crimes to understand that they do not have the monopoly of violence.

“The Forum calls on all good citizens to cooperate with the nation’s security forces and the government in trying to build a civil, safe and secure environment for our citizens.

“For those behind these crimes, they must understand that they do not have the monopoly of violence. This is taking criminality to reckless and irresponsible heights.

“All hands must be on deck to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act as in our view, they constitute a small league of persons trying to harm the corporate existence of our beloved country, Nigeria.

“The mantra for every Nigerian at such a challenging time in our history must be how to forge peace and unity across the nation’s divides and to shun violence and wanton destruction.Only then can we have a country to call our own.”

•Attack abomination –Ohanaeze

Reacting, President General of Ohanaeze, George Obiozor, expressed worry that Igbo youths were allowing themselves to be used in distabilising the South East by enemies of the region.

A statement by National Publicity Secretary, Alex Ogbonnia, said the increasing security threats in the zone had ulterior motive as propelled by those who would not want someone from the region to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We must as Igbo, no matter the cause, not attack our sanctuaries. This is an abomination and a new development that is totally out of character of the Igbo.”

•Kalu condemns attack

Senator Kalu described the attack on Imo governor’s home as self-destruction and declaration of war in the South East

He said the continuous raiding of police stations and destruction of property by gunmen calls for a decisive action and therefore appealed to the Federal Government to rescue the state from the siege.

The former governor, in a statement by Emeka Nwala of the Office of the Senate Chief Whip, yesterday, said the situation needed a genuine intervention from the Federal Government to tame the unknown miscreants who were interested in making lives miserable for South Easterners

He lamented that the destruction of infrastructure is self-destruction advising that no wise man burns his house to punish his enemies.

He expressed worries that the insecurity in South East has become more complicated to the extent that the home of a chief security officer of a state is being set ablaze

He added that the deteriorating insecurity in the country had become an increasing matter of concern as Nigerians were no longer feeling secured anywhere.

“If the home of a state governor can be so brazenly attacked and set ablaze, what would they not do to the home of ordinary citizens?”

He stressed the need for the Federal Government and security agencies to be more proactive in handling the insecurity in the country.

The Senate Chief Whip, however, urged Governor Uzodimma not to be deterred by the incident.

•Ohakim decries security challenges

Former governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, called on Imo State indigenes to join in the fight to curb rising insecurity and wanton destruction of lives and property in the state and the entire South East.

In a statement, Ohakim said he was aware that Nigeria is bedevilled with security challenges but said Imo State should not be the first to cave in.

“This is not the Imo state the rest of our compatriots across the country used to be envious of for being peace-loving, patient and accommodating. What went wrong?

“Yes, our country, Nigeria, is faced with a lot of challenges but we cannot be the first to cave in or surrender. Imolites are among the most creative and hard working of all the sections of the country and as such, we are not lacking in what it takes to stand up to the situation especially on the economic front.

“Yes, there are also internal problems within the state but what is required of us is to mobilise our creative energies, which we have in abundance, and not despondency or resignation to fate. We are very capable of reversing the trend and reposition our individual and collective destines.

“Imo youth are among the most outspoken and bold but the boldness can only be of use if it is channeled into meaningful engagement with state authorities and other stakeholders, not violence. As it is, Igbo land seems to be the only part of Nigeria where the people are taking up arms against themselves.

“Have we abandoned the war against Fulani herdsmen menace to now fight each other? I call on Imo youths not to succumb to the blackmail that our country, Nigeria, has become irredeemable and that as such, they have no future. As dire as the current situation is, the future still remains great because things will definitely turn around.

“We may be right in blaming the political leaders for failing to live up to expectation but what of those individuals amongst us who have, out of sheer dint of hard work and the grace of Almighty God, made establishments that have given great opportunities to our kit and kin? Violence can only lead to damaging such private efforts and the economy of the state generally.

“In the last couple of months, our state has been in the news for the wrong reasons. I call on Imolites, particularly the youths, to say “Enough Is Enough.” Surely, from the ashes of the ruin shall arise greatness.”

•Govs restate commitment to Ebubeagu

Meanwhile, South East Governors Forum (SEGF), has set up a peace and reconciliation committee to engage South East residents for the peace and security of the people and the visitors.

Rising from its joint security meeting with traditional rulers, the clergy and leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu, the forum directed the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to set up the committee within 10 days.

In a communique read by Chairman of the forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, the governors also directed the leadership of Ohanaeze to also set up a welfare and strategy committee, “to engage and protect our people, especially those who are being unfairly treated.

“The meeting directed Ohanaeze Ndigbo President to immediately form two committees: South East peace and reconciliation committee to engage our people for the peace and security of our people and her visitors and strategy and welfare committee to engage and protect our people, especially those who are being unfairly treated.”

Part of the communique further read: “South East Governors and leaders restated the adoption of a common joint-security outfit called Ebubeagu with her regional headquarters in Enugu. Ebubeagu will work with the Police and other security agencies in her operations to protect lives and property in South East.

“We agreed on the structure and operational modalities of Ebubeagu and to set up an advisory board for the security outfit. The Hon. Attorney Generals and Commissioners for Justice of the South East States have been directed to work with the joint-security committee to come up with the amendment of the existing state laws to reflect the new Ebubeagu outfit.”

The forum also announced the setting up of another committee to work out acceptable modalities on restructuring and creation of State Police.

The governors also called on the Federal Government to fish out perpetrators of last Saturday’s attack on the residence of the Imo Governor.

They restated their commitments to the region’s state laws banning open grazing in the South East and urged security agencies and the local vigilance groups to enforce the ban in all States of South East.

•Prepare for us, gunmen tell Uzodimma’s kinsmen

Palpable fear has enveloped the country home of Governor Uzodimma, Omuma community following the Saturday morning attack by gunmen suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN)

The 9am attack on Governor Uzodimma’s home last Saturday was a reprisal by members of the ESN following the killing of the Imo State Unit Commander of the ESN, Ikonso Don.

Ikonso was killed around 4am Saturday by a joint force of Soldiers, Police and DSS.

However, residents of the community have begun fleeing their homes for neighbouring communities of Amiri and Awo-Omama to escape from harms way following rumour making the round that gunmen had purportedly left a message for the community to prepare for their return.

Consequently, major roads in Omuma and the popular Orie Omuma market are deserted with most neighbourhood shops remaining shut since the attack on Saturday.

Also, the arrival of soldiers and other security agents has not quelled the fear as the people are not convinced that the presence of the soldiers would be of any benefits to the people except to extort members of the community.

“When I heard the report of heavy gunfire during the attack on the governor’s home, I ducked into a corner and stayed there for the length of time the gunmen operated within the governor’s premises. When things calmed down and I assumed the gunmen had left, I came out and was walking home with some kinsmen when we were suddenly surrounded by armed men.

“They took all our mobile phones and told us that the attack on the governor’s home was just the beginning, that they will be back,” a kinsman of the governor said on condition of anonymity.

Edwin, who is also a native told our correspondent that he had already made arrangements and sent his family out of Omuma since their community has been turned to a battlefield.

“It will be foolishness for anyone to keep his family here while awaiting another attack,” he said.

•APC calls for calm

Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress(APC) has called for calm over the IPOB and ESN’s threat.

State chairman of the party, Marcellinus Nlemigbo, who made the plea while chatting with our correspondent in Owerri, said the state needed peace instead of infighting.

He urged the group to help government in fighting a common enemy instead of being against it.