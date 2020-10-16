Lukman Olabiyi, Chukwudi Nweje, From Gyang Bere, Jos, Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin, Okey Sampson, Umuahia, Fred Itua, Abuja, Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The attack on youths demonstrating against police brutality and extra-judicial killings by armed hoodlums at the Alausa Secretariat has sparked outrage.

The #EndSARS protest is in its second week, across the country. In Lagos, protesters had camped at the entrance of the House of Assembly Complex and its environs, the Lekki Toll Gate plaza, Surulere and other locations.

According to the protesters, the hoodlums stormed the venue around 8am in large numbers. Well-organised and armed, they reportedly arrived in over 20 buses.

‘They came in Lagos State owned BRT buses and the Nigerian Police refused to stop them!! We managed to copy one of the bus’ serial number; S/N 240171,’ a protester said.

One of the leaders of the protesters, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as MC Macaroni, in a series of tweets also recounted how they were chased away.

‘Mr Governor @jidesanwoolu, you said we were free to protest peacefully and that no harm would come to us. Now look at what is happening right in your territory! It happened yesterday, it is happening today. We are being attacked!! Kudos sir!!!’

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has, however, condemned the attack. Reacting via his Twitter handle, Governor Sanwo-Olu said his government would not tolerate the attack on protesters.

“I strongly condemn the attack of peaceful protesters by armed and unscrupulous elements trying to cause chaos in Alausa today (yesterday). My government will never tolerate the attack of protesters. Security agents will immediately protect peaceful protesters from miscreants.”

Regardless, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given the government 24 hours to fish out the attackers.”

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu has unveiled identities of some officers “who brutalised” #EndSARS protesters in the state.

He said at a media briefing last night that four officers involved in the act were currently undergoing orderly room trial.

“Lagos State is taking the issue of police misconduct very very seriously. Earlier this week, we all recorded an incident that happened at the Area C command in Surulere. All the four erring officers whose names I will also mention have also been apprehended and they are going through an orderly room trial,” he said.

“They’re Inspector Bogu Michael, Inspector Ekpodom Etop, Sergeant Nnamdi Majura and Sergeant Akinyele Benson. All the four officers have been identified and like I said, they’re going through an orderly room trial as we speak.”

He also set up seven-man judicial panel of enquiry and restitution for victims of police brutality and extra-judicial killings across the state.

The panel will ensure that all those with verifiable cases of brutality or fatality benefit from N200 millions victims compensation

The seven – man panel set up the governor was headed by Justice Doris Tomilayo Okuwobi (retd), and human rights activist, Ebun-olu Adegboruwa was also included as member that would represent the Civil Society. While other members are DIG Taiwo Lakanu (retd); Ms Patience Udoh (representing the Civil Society); Mr. Segun Awosanya (Human Rights Activist); Mrs. Olutoyin Odusanya (Director, Citizens Mediation Center) and a rep/member of the youth-led protest and a representative of the Human Rights Commission

IG warns against use of force on protesters

IGP Mohammed Adamu has warned against the use of force by police officers on peaceful protesters across the country Adamu who gave the warning in Abuja, said Nigerians have the fundamental rights of freedom of expression, assembly and movement which must always be upheld and protected by the police.

The IGP in a statement by Frank Mba, however, appealed to protesters to conduct themselves peacefully and guide their ranks against infiltration by criminal elements.

Demonstrators ground N’Assembly

In Abuja, #EndSARS protesters, grounded the National Assembly. They also turned down attempts by the spokesperson of the Senate, Basiru Ajibola, who had come out of plenary to receive their petitions and address them on behalf of the National Assembly leadership.

Basiru had told them that: “I have the authority of the President of the Senate to Address you.”

The protesters booed the spokesman, saying: “We do not know you, who are you?”

The protesters took off at about 10:25 from the Unity Fountain to the National Assembly Complex where they spent about an hour thirty minutes demanding for good governance that will enable aspirations of the Nigerian irrespective of their political, religious or ethnic leaning.

One of the protesters, Tracy Okoro said the protest will continue until the Federal Government carries out genuine reforms that could be felt by the people.

“We are going to stand firm, for the first time in history knowing that our voices have started to make a stand.

Some of the posters displayed by the protesters read: “Police reform, End police brutality, Police join us, this will favour you too.”

Reps panel summons

The House of Representatives Joint Committee on Police Affairs, Justice and Human Rights has summoned IGP Mohammed Adamu to appear before it next Thursday, over alleged extra-judicial killings and brutality by the disbanded squad.

Chairman, House Committee on Justice, Ugonna Ozuruigbo, said the summon was in line with the resolution of the House to probe alleged extra-judicial killings and brutality of the defunct SARS.

Ozuruigbo noted that as part of the committee assignment, it will hold public hearing across the six geopolitical zones in the country to enable it hear from victims and families of alleged brutality and extra-judicial by SARS.

Jos, Jalingo, Benin

Residents of Jos, Plateau State also trooped out in their hundreds. The protesters who took to major streets impeded free movement.

Daily Sun gathered that the protest which started at about 7am lasted for more than 10 hours with the youths holding plea card with different kind of inscriptions.

Juliet David, who was active in the protest said they have suffered humiliation from the activities of SARS.

“They have killed several people, injured alot and deformed many due to their own inhuman activities.

The youth Assembled themselves at the Old Airport Junction Jos but no Government official addressed them for more than 10 hours.

In Jalingo, Taraba State, youths also took to the streets to protest police brutality and recent hike in tricycle fares.

Leader of the group and leading comedian, Mr. Kenneth Jande (MC Kendo), who addressed the youths at the Jalingo trade fair centre, said they would rather have a thoroughly reformed special unit to address the security issues rather than a change of nomenclature.

“Today, we join millions of youth across the country to protest against police brutality. There is need for total reformation of the force. We also feel there is need for a well-trained and specialised unit that is sufficiently funded and armed to tackle specific situations such as armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry and others.”

In Benin, the carnival-like procession took over the entire highway and the flyover opposite the University of Benin with DJs blasting popular revolutionary songs of Fela Kuti, Femi Kuti, Idris Abdlukareem and several other popular artists.

Among the protesters were student union leaders. Some stranded commuters also became part of the protesters who called for reforms.

President, Students Union Government of the University of Benin, Egwu Benjamin, said: “We are adding our voice to what has been happening across the country and we are demanding an end of SARS. We are saying end SARS and they are giving us SWAT.

“What we are saying is that we want police reforms. The government can do better; it should bring in more intellectuals into the police. More graduates and other intellectuals should come into the police, more persons will become interested. We were told Nigeria is the giant of Africa but now I can’t say our height. What we are saying is end SARS, end SWAT and give us a reformed police”.

A traveller who simply identified himself as Osarobo, said he couldn’t help but join in the protest and that he was consoled with the fact that it is for the right cause hence he joined the agitation.

“I may be stranded right now but I am not frustrated because this is an overdue cry to reform the police force and not just SARS. Let police be well paid and see whether POS won’t stop on highways”.

Methodist Bishop warns

A Methodist bishop, Revd Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha, has express worry over

the inhumane treatment meted out to the #EndSARS protesters in some states and has therefore called on governments in the 36 states to guide against such ill-treatment which he said may cause anarchy.

Bishop Onuoha, who is the President, Vision Africa International andCo-Chair Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, said he was heartbroken and devastated watching the youths, who were the hope of the country being subjected to various degrees of humiliation because they wanted to chart a new course.

He warned that the already tensed situation may turn into anger and frustration while the country will slide into anarchy if the protest was not properly handled.

SERAP seeks court injunction

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police Muhammed Adamu “over ongoing intimidation, harassment and attacks on peaceful protesters campaigning against police brutality and corruption across the country.”

The suit followed widespread protests demanding reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Joined as Respondents in the suit are the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, SAN and Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu.

The suit marked FHC/L/CS/1451/2020 was filed at the Federal High Court, Lagos, yesterday.

The organisation is, among others, asking the court for “an order directing the Federal Government and Nigeria police to identify all perpetrators of brutality and human rights violations against peaceful protesters across the country, and bring them to justice without further delay.”

SERAP is also asking the court for “an order compelling and directing the Federal Government and Nigeria police to disclose the total number of protesters in the #EndSARS/#SARSMustEnd protests arrested across the country, their places of detention and details of allegations against them.”

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

FCT security committee bans street demonstration

The FCT Security Committee has said all street demonstrations, protests and processions will not be allowed anywhere within the territory due to the dangers posed by COVID-19.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello made this known in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, on Thursday in Abuja.

Bello explained that the ban on all forms of protests was part of the resolution of the routine security meeting held on Tuesday Oct. 13.

He said the objective of the meeting was to review the security situation in FCT, with a view to address identified challenges.

The minister who chaired the meeting said it was attended by heads of the various security agencies, military formations, senior members of staff of the FCTA, representatives of religious and traditional institutions and Chairmen of Area Councils.

He said that the committee noted with satisfaction the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as well as other reforms aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of the Nigerian police.