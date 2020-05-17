Who bewitched these ladies? Who cast a spell on them, to make them shameless? Even Koma women who traditionally go about practically nude (as in the days of the Garden of Eden) would recoil in revulsion upon sighting these culprits on trial today.
Who bewitched these ladies? Who cast a spell on them, to make them shameless? Even Koma women who traditionally go about practically nude (as in the days of the Garden of Eden) would recoil in revulsion upon sighting these culprits on trial today.
A COVID-19 patient has been delivered of a baby boy in one of the treatment centres in...
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
Leave a Reply