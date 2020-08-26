In appreciation of the outstanding and exemplary honesty she displayed in returning N13,946,400.00, mistakenly paid into her account, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, rewarded Josephine Chukwujama-Eze with N1 million cash.

The cash reward was announced by the Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Peace Nnaji, after a closed-door meeting with the woman in her office.

Chukwujama-Eze, a teacher with a mission school in Enugu, is married to Chukwujama Eze, an indigene of Enugu Ezike in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state.

Nnaji, who presented the cash to Chukwujama-Eze, on behalf of the governor, commended her for being a good ambassador of the state.

“This is the kind of culture we are inculcating in all our women, men, young boys and girls,

“We all know times are hard these days, especially with the coronavirus disease. It is not that she is very comfortable; she is a teacher in a mission school and look at what she has done. This is a real character and Enugu State government wants to appreciate her for what she has done. Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has directed she should be rewarded with N1 million,” Nnaji said.

In her response, Chukwujama-Eze, thanked Governoir Ugwuanyi for the reward, saying: “I so much appreciate this.

“I was just being my normal self. I never knew that what I was doing will get to this extent. I did what I feel I should do. I did this just to clear my conscience. Thank you commissioner for gender affairs. Please extend my greatest thanks to our dear governor.”