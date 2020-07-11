Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Workers in the employ of the Ondo State governmemt have threatened to embark on strike, following government’s failure to pay their outstanding salaries.

The workers are also demanding for their leave bonus and other pending entitlements.

They have therefore issued a five day ultimatum to the state government to call for negotiation or they embark on strike.

The workers under the aegis of the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), in a letter dated 10th July, 2020, gave Governor Rotimi Akeredolu till Wednesday 15th July, 2020 to meet with them or they commence the industrial action.

In a letter signed by the JNC chairman, Oluwaniyi and Secretary, Kehinde Olomiye, the workers demanded for improved welfare.

The letter reads, “We write to bring to your attention the already ‘gathered cloud’ of very serious impending Labour/Government face-off which will be the very first in the life of your administration as the elected Governor of Ondo state.”