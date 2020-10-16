Due to the need for women to be supported to become a national asset for capacity building, organisers of the Outstanding Women in Africa Awards have rewarded women for making positive impacts on grassroot development in Nigeria.

The president, Mrs. Success Abu-Idris, noted that there was a need to support women to develop their capacity as a sustainable development.

In her words: “Every woman has potential bestowed in her. Women must identify these potential and utilise them for the good of their families and the society. The aim of the award is to celebrate and encourage women who have achieved in their various services and have contributed positively to the growth of the people. I want to use this opportunity to appeal to all those in authority to support women and give them a chance to explore their inbuilt potentials, knowing that, when you support a woman, you support a nation,” she said.

An awardee, Ms Agatha Amata, thanked the organisers and promised to continuously impact society, “I’m grateful for the award and recognition. I promise to make more impact on the society with government’s support.”