After his cultural documentary, Bigger Than Africa, made a debut on Netflix, commendation has been coming the way of US-based Nigerian filmmaker, Toyin Adekeye.

According to a statement from Adekeye’s Motherland Productions USA, the documentary features prominent Yoruba culture enthusiasts including the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Adekeye noted that after the documentary’s Netflix debut on Friday May 13, 2022, viewers both in and outside Nigeria have continued to pour accolades on him for putting Africa’s culture and personalities on the global map.

Aside the Alaafin, also spotlighted in the film are top monarchs like the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Alaketu of Ketu and King of Port Novo. Others are former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Prof. Wande Abimbola, Nike Okundaye, Ifayemi Elebuibon, and Femi Kuti.

The Los Angeles Film School alumnus, who described the well-researched documentary as a necessary legacy for the Yoruba heritage, revealed that it would expose the historical influence of Yoruba culture and how it transcends continents and connects the Black diaspora.

Distributed by KAP Film and Management Agency, EGMNY, Bigger Than Africa has screened and won awards at film festivals worldwide including Charlotte Black Film Festival, AFI World Peace Initiative Cannes, and Silicon Valley African Film Festival.