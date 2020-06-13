When it comes to the art and science of saving lives, many call him a specialist or maverick. Even his colleagues, both young and old, attested to the fact that Dr. Ahmed Omilana, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of Fitplus Healthcare Limited, is a medical pacesetter.

For the medical expert, scientist and serial entrepreneur, the sky is the limit as he will go to any length to make sure he gives his all whether he is working on a new project or with a team of surgeons or consultant pathologists.

The Oke-Ogun, Oyo State-born Omilana has successfully navigated through business storm or whirlwind any Nigerian investor can imagine. With a huge investment and turn-key projects in the health sector, Omilana set out early as an industry game changer and a force who understands accurate, reliable and reproducible diagnostics results are keys to better healthcare outcomes. The recent unveiling of Fitplus Healthcare complex and state of the art medical infrastructure in Lagos was a manifestation of Omilana’s deep love for and commitment to Nigeria’s health sector. Only last week, at the inauguration of Fitplus Healthcare Board of Directors, Omilana was given a standing ovation by the crème de la crème of the medical profession including the executives of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) for his fast pace and achievements.

Omilana remains unwavering and resolute in his beliefs and protection of values that underscore his investment in the medical diagnostics industry, while deepening health and wellness in diverse medical conditions and comprehensive healthcare plans such as hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, diabetes, chronic kidney diseases etc. By providing the highest standard of care, quality and compassionate customer experience towards a healthy living, Omilana has indeed imprinted his name in the annals of Nigerian medical profession.