From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Vice-Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Olufemi Peters, announced on Tuesday, that over 1,000 law graduates of the NOUN are currently doing their law programmes at the various campuses of Nigerian Law School.

Prof. Peters said the explanation became necessary to neutralize the fears, anxiety and concerns of the public that law graduates of NOUN are unqualified for further learning opportunities in Law School, thus limiting their dream in law profession.

Prof. Peters told journalists at a press conference to herald the commencement of the 11th convocation ceremony in Abuja, that issues that hitherto restricted NOUN graduates from being given opportunities at Law School have been resolved, and the relevant officials, particularly at the Law Schools have attested to the quality of law graduates from NOUN.

He added that similar or more number of NOUN law graduates would soon join their colleagues at different Law Schools across the country, perhaps, at the end of the time of the current students.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor said the school management has cleared 22, 250 students, comprising of undergraduate and postgraduate students, to participate in the 11th convocation scheduled for weekend in Abuja.

The graduands, according to him, are students who have successfully completed their academic and non academic responsibilities, and had no issues with the school, financially and otherwise.

The breakdown of the figure indicated that 16, 681 graduands are from the undergraduate class while 5, 569 are postgraduate students.

He said: “Among the graduands are 25 inmates from different Correctional Centres across the country, one at postgraduate level and 24 at undergraduate level.”

He, however, renewed the commitment of NOUN management and lecturers to provide quality education with flexible operations to enable interested Nigerians acquired good education for 21st century relevance.