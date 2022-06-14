The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by media representatives, health partners representatives and executives of health ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the state.
He said that the meeting is to intimate the media on programmes and activities of the board towards promoting health care delivery .
“We invite you to this meeting, especially the media, to seek your support in advocating various challenges and promotion of our activities,” he said.
He noted that women “having their babies in their homes is one of the major challenges, we are facing in Zamfara.
“This is very wonderful, the Antenatal Care (ANC) data is always rising in our facilities but 70 to 80 per cent of our pregnant women attend ANC in hospitals but when it comes to delivery it is very low.
“Another area of challenge is immunisation, we have the vaccine, we have eligible children, but the vaccine is not getting to children.
“We have problems of non compliance, non-availability of children, religious and cultural challenges from communities,” he said.
According to him, behavioural change is also a major issue of concern therefore, it needs to be given a serious attention.
“We are also appealing for media to advocate on COVID-19 vaccination, child birth spacing to the general public in the state to address various misconception about them,” he added.
