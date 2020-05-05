Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Over 100 almajiris intercepted by officials of the Abia State Homeland Security on Tuesday on the Abia-Enugu border, have been sent back to their respective states.

Disclosing this during an interview, the state Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu said the almajiris were turned back as a result of the border closure in the state.

It was gathered that the intercepted almajiris were hidden in a food truck heading into the state from the northern part of the country.

The State Homeland Security team led by the Commissioner for Homeland Security, Prince Dan Okoli intercepted the almajiris at the border between Abia and Enugu state on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

According to Okiyi-Kalu, “overnight, several trucks conveying food items with several almajiris hiding in them were turned back at the same border.

“We consulted the northern community around the border and they arranged together to move them back to wherever that they are coming from.

“We don’t want to quarantine anybody here, because they are not supposed to be here. There’s a national restriction of movement.”

The commissioner informed that the state governor had directed that more homeland security agents be deployed to one of the borders with Akwa Ibom State following the interception of a truck conveying almajiris alongside goods destined for Akwa Ibom State.