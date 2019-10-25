Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Over 100 Doctors and Nurses from Moses Lake and Chile, United Sates of America(USA), University Ibadan Teaching Hospital,Oyo State and Usman Dan Fodio Teaching Hospital(UDUS),Sokoto state, are expected to converge in Kebbi State to perform free eyes surgeries and treatment of other ailments.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health,Kebbi State,Hajia Halima Boyi Dikko who confirmed this on Friday at a press conference disclosed that other Doctors and Nurses from the Federal Medical Centre(FMC),Birnin Kebbi ,Sir Yahyah General Hospitals, Birnin Kebbi would also joined their counterparts to render free services to patients on various ailments.

She explained that any patients who wanted to be treated by these professionals must be registered at their various General Hospitals in their Local Government Areas while the Doctors in charged would referred such patients to the Kalgo Medical Centre, the venue of the medical outreach.

She said: “over medical Doctors and Nurses will be converging in Kebbi state for free medical services. Any patients with eyes problems, other ailments which they have not gotten medical solutions to, should come forward to Kalgo Medical Centre for free treatment.

” The free medical outreach will commence on October 28 and end on November 9th,2019. This time, we have separated the queues of men and women to avoid crowd and to ensure orderliness “.

She added that Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu ordered that all the patients should be given free meals throughout their admission in the medical centre stressed that the services are meant for the indigents people who could not afford their medical bills.