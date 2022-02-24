Recognizing how much of a unifier food is between loved ones, and in the spirit of the yuletide, Golden Penny has rewarded over 100 Nigerians with prizes in its 12 days of Christmas campaign

The campaign, tagged “A Season of Togetherness,” is to help foster togetherness among individuals and loved ones.

During the campaign, 10 winners were rewarded with N50,000 worth of Christmas shopping vouchers, over 200 consumers won Golden Penny Bumper pack, and over 1000 people won N2,000 airtime vouchers.

For over 60 years, Golden Penny Food brand through its variety of flour, pasta, sugar, ball foods, oil, spreads, and breakfast cereals has remained a household name, providing great tasting and nourishing food to millions of Nigerian families.

Foluke Makinde, manager of pasta category at FMN, said the brand is strongly committed to rewarding customers and creating happy moments while enjoying its iconic products.

“As a brand that is relevant to the consumers during this period, we have come to encourage them to enjoy and celebrate this season in their own special way by cooking, serving and eating Golden Penny Pasta and products in all their ceremonies and celebrations,” she said.

Golden Penny recently introduced a premium soya oil which is ‘100% Nigerian Soyabean’ in a new 75ml sachet. The soya oil contains Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids. These fatty acids are important components of cell membranes and are precursors to many other substances in the body including those required for the regulation of blood pressure and inflammatory responses.

The Golden Penny Spread is also fortified with seven essential vitamins and tastes great on bread, biscuits, toasts, sandwiches.