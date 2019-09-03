Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia.

Over 1,000 staff of the Health Management Board, HMB, Umuahia, the Abia State capital, yesterday, protested non payment of eleven months salaries and other benefits by the state government. They blocked two of the four lanes at the HMB point of Aba road, forcing motorists to use only two lanes.

The development caused heavy gridlock at the ever-busy Aba road, as motorists and other road users struggled to find their way into the town to meet up with the day’s chores.

The protests started as early as 7.30 am, as staff came from other stations and gathered at the gate of the compound into the HMB premises, situated along Aba road.

The staff, who were drawn from different hospitals and health institutions in and out of Umuahia carried placards, with different inscriptions that demanded for the payment of their wages by the state government.

In a three page documents handed over to newsmen, the protesters stated that they have not seen any reason they should be neglected in the scheme of salary payments, as their salary is part of recurrent expenditure Federal Government covers 100%.

They stated further that they fall into the category of service and non profit oriented institutions as long as such policies are in existence in the state as is applicable in other states of the federation.