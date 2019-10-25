With over 1,000 schoolgirls converging at Incubator Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos on October 11, the International Day of the Girl Child was celebrated in the country courtesy Green Girl Company.

Giving reasons why Green Girl Company decided to mark the day, the Chief Executive Officer, May Ikeora, said: “Green Girl Company organises the Miss Nigeria pageant, which has been in existence since 1957. We call this initiative ‘Raising Girls Summit’ for a reason. The first point of contact for these girls is the home. When it comes to family issues, everybody says they do not want to interfere, but we are very quick to say ‘it takes a whole village to raise a child’.

“In the United Kingdom, they have the Department of Family & Children, which we do not have here in Nigeria. When things happen in the family, people turn their backs and say it is a family issue, when actually this is where the government should step in. The root of the problems of all the boys in prison today and most of the girls that are molested started within the family. So, parents are a huge recourse for raising children. The parents need support as well.”

The event had three-panel sessions where issues revolving around the girl child were discussed.

Also speaking at the event, Miss Nigeria, Chidinma Aaron, said she has always been excited about anything that would inspire young girls to be better.