Ndiakwu, a densely populated village in Otolo axis of Nnewi was agog at the weekend as the candidate of Labour Party (LP), Obiora Agbasimelo and his entourage stormed the village to commission the new party office in Otolo Nnewi, Ward 1 and to welcome over 1000 new members of the LP who joined from other political parties.

It was gathered that the office was donated by a chieftain of the party in the ward, Prince Austin Onyekaba. Addressing the crowd, Agbasimelo said the new party members have heightened his chances of winning the election, noting that with such gathering in other wards across the state, LP is sure of coasting home to victory on November 6.

While appreciating Onyekaba for his contribution to the progress of the party, the LP governorship hopeful thanked the new converts for deeming it right enough to identify with his aspiration to become the next governor of Anambra State.

In response, the new entrants assured Agbasimelo of their preparedness to spread the good news about LP and his candidacy, adding that they are capable enough to deliver Otolo Ward 1 to the party come November 6. Mr Vincent Olisa who joined LP from Young Progressives Party (YPP) and who spoke on behalf of the new converts explained that they were inspired to join LP because the party being the most peaceful in the state with a youthful candidate has a very bright future.

Earlier in his address, Onyekaba had stated that the people of Otolo Ward 1 have early enough decided to identify with the bandwagon of the LP to avoid lagging behind in the scheme of things in Anambra State.

