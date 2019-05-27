(NAN)The National Directorate of Empowerment (NDE) on Monday, said it has registered over 1, 000 unemployed persons in Bayelsa for training in various skills.

Mr Aham Osuchukwu, Coordinator of the Directorate in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa that those registered included women.

Osuchukwu said that the training would be on pipeline installation, carpentry, computer, catering, dish installation, auto mechanics, barbing, fashion design, aluminum fabrication and fashion among others.

“The nationwide programme would accommodate 1, 000 unemployed persons in Bayelsa; that is 550 youths on Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (NOAS), 50 on Advance NOAS and 400 women on cosmetology.

“The registration for the training is directive from our national Headquarters, Abuja. The Directorate, under the present Director-General, Dr Ladan Argungu is committed to job creation for unemployed youths,” he explained.

Osuchukwu advised unemployment youth to embrace skills and support federal and state governments in the efforts to curtail unemployment in the country.

Keme Jackson, one of registered unemployed youths, said the training on skills was a welcome development and expressed his readiness to make the best of it so as to become employer of labour in the long run.