Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State governor, Alhaji Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar, has disclosed that there are over 10,000 bandits operating and tormenting the people of his state.

Yari made the disclosure at the opening of a two-day Federal and States Security Administrators Meeting (FSSAM) held in Gusau, the state capital.

Yari, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Abdullahi Muhammad Shinkafi, said the heinous activities of the bandits have led to the death of over 4, 000 people which has resulted to over 8,000 married women to becoming widows and over 16,000 children to become orphans.

“These bandits, investigations have shown, are hypnotised and so they are directionless; they don’t care about themselves that is why they are killing people recklessly,” he said.

He said his administration, since assumption in 2011, have constructed over 2000 kilometres of road and 570 new schools across the state but the bandits have made most of the roads and schools inaccessible because the people are afraid of losing their lives.

The governor added that there are eight major bandits’ camps and about 32 minor camps scattered around the state, which needed more rigorous determination to uproot from the state.

“The situation is now more serious than we thought. We are lost; we don’t know what to call this. Therefore, what is important now is a collective fight against the menace of banditry with all seriousness and stop the blame games,” he said.

The chairman FSSAM and Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, represented by the Permanent Secretary (Special Services), Dr Amina Shamaki, said the Federal Government is committed to ending banditry activities in Zamfara and other parts of the country.