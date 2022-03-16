Justice Ministry in Kiev on Wednesday said since the beginning of the war almost three weeks ago, 10,683 couples across Ukraine have tied the knot.

“The war in the country continues, but life does not stop. Our workers have continued to work even under war conditions,’’ the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that 10,767 children had been born in the country since Feb. 24.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and President Putin declared Russia could not feel “safe, develop and exist” because of what he claimed was a constant threat from modern Ukraine.

Immediately, airports and military headquarters were attacked and then tanks and troops rolled in from Russia into Ukraine.

Big cities have been shelled, neighbourhoods have been razed to the ground and millions of Ukrainians have fled their homes.

Russia calls the invasion a special military operation and bans the use of terms like war or even invasion, threatening journalists with jail if they do.

Putin claimed his goal was to protect people subjected to bullying and genocide and aim for the “demilitarisation and de-Nazification” of Ukraine. (dpa/NAN)

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .