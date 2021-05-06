By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday disclosed that his administration has completed

over 1,097 projects covering 970 public schools across the state within the last two years.

The governor made this known at the commissioning of infrastructure projects at four different public schools in different locations.

The projects which were commissioned included a block of 18 classrooms with administrative offices, library, laboratory block, toilets, and borehole each at Igbobi Junior College, Fazil Omar Senior High School and Iwaya Onike Girls High School, Iwaya as well as a block of 18 Classrooms at the Akintan Junior Grammar School.

While commonissioning the projects, the governor said his administration’s intervention in the education sector in the state has began to yield positive results.

He said, “I am glad to note that our investment in the education sector has been yielding positive results. Our students’ performance has improved in examinations, national and international competitions. They also have improved morals, etiquette, and confidence in public speaking.

‘’Lagos State Public Schools have consistently emerged the overall best at the international Robotics Competition since 2015 and have continued to excellently represent Nigeria at this annual competition.

‘’Also, the Lagos State team emerged winners, and our State was one of the best at the 2021 National Junior Engineers, Technicians and Scientist (JETS) Competition, which took place at the National Mathematical Centre, Kwali between February 21 and 27. The State team won 11 medals and 10 Cups in various categories.

‘’At the recently concluded Maltina School Games we emerged the Overall Best State, with our students clinching 21 Gold Medals. These and many other feats are a testament to the improvement in the quality and standard of education in our public schools.’’

The governor who acknowledged the contributions of the state’s hardworking teachers to the success students pointed out that the infrastructure being put in place in our schools would amount to nothing if they were not complemented by competent, dedicated and passionate teachers.

Eearlier, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, said the promise of the governor to deliberately focus on Education as a major pillar in the Administration’s policy thrust — THEMES Agenda, has well been served within the two years period of the present administration.

She explained,’’ That the administration has demonstrated commitment to fulfilling the promises with such indices as yearly increase in budgetary allocation; completion of all outstanding projects to the highest possible standards; investing in new schools; construction of new school buildings and upgrade of existing ones; and integrating technology into teaching and learning processes.’’

According to her, the ultimate goal of the state’s purpose is to ensure that all students in schools in the state receive a good education under a good environment.

“It is indeed wonderful to see that these promises are being kept. In less than two years, the state has met every one of these promises to a significant extent,” she said.