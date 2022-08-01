By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Following the closure of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) on July 31, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that as of 7 am on Monday, August 1, 2022, 12,298,944 Nigerians had completed online and in-person registration to obtain Personal Voters Cards (PVC)

The commission said on its official social media handle that of those that completed their registration, 8,784,677 are youths, 2,430,709 are middle-aged, 956,017 are elderly, while 127,541 are old.

Among the six geo-political zones, the total number of registrants in the six South-South states are 2,458,095, while the total number in the five South East states are 1,441,156. In the six South West states, the total number of registered voters are 2,012,982, while the six states in the North Central have a total of 2,103,024 registered voters.

The six states in the North East have a total of 1,531,070, while the seven states in the North West has a total of 2,512,273 and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has 211,341.