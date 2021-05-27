From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Over 130 people were reported missing, yesterday, after a boat broke in two and sank in Ngaski district of Kebbi state.

Daily Sun gathered that about 160 people were on the vessel and about 22 had been rescued at time of filing this report.

Spokesman of Kebbi State Police Command, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, who confirmed the incident on phone, said the Command had dispatched its marine team to scene.

He said: “The incident happened in Warrah area and the Commissioner of Police has dispatched marine team to the area to rescue the victims.”

Eye witnesses account revealed that about 160 were travelling from Niger State to neighbouring Warrah community in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State where the boat capsized.

The chairperson of Ngaski LGA, Abdullahi Buhari, who visited the area, told newsmen that over 160 people were on board the boat.

“A rescue operation is under way, but only 22 survivors and one dead body have been recovered.

“We are talking of around 140 passengers still missing,” he said.

He blamed the accident on overloading, as the boat was meant to carry no more than 80 passengers. He added that the boat was also loaded with bags of sand from a gold mine.