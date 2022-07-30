From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Over 1,300 children and out-of-schools young women desiring a second chance at education, are undergoing special literacy programme as first batch beneficiaries in northeast Borno and Yobe states.

Plan International, a global body intervening in the education of the northeast states affected by the 13 years insurgency, said the project tagged Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL), was designed to give young women who missed the first attempt at school the second chance.

TaRL Technical Advisor Plan International, Nigeria, Elizabeth Ndyanabangi, told journalists in Maiduguri, Borno capital at the launch of the project, scores of women now identify letters and read better with the special education method.

“Outcome of ‘Conflict affected women and girls are self reliant and have access to improved livelihood options and other needed services that support their protection/recovery from GBV.’ About 1303 women and girls are part of this outcome,” she disclosed.

She explained many of the women missed opportunity of schooling due to early marriage and other factors. She explained the programme was meant to empower women.

“We had learners (women) that could barely identify letters at the start of the project but now, they can,” she said.

She six computer centres with 67 desktops were established under the project to train six learners on each of the desktops.

She explained the project which started since September 2020 with collaboration from United Nations Women, was funded by the people of Japan. She said it is for Empowering Women and Girls for enhanced Gender-based Violence and response in Borno and Yobe.