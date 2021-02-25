From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said on Thursday, that it has rolled out nationwide training programme for health care workers that would be involved in the COVID-19 vaccination at the national and state levels.

The Agency, in a statement released in Abuja, noted that over 13,000 health care workers were trained in the first phase of the national training of trainers.

It explained that by March, 1 2021, the training will be cascaded to the ward and facility levels where over 100,000 health workers would be trained preparatory to the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines into the country in few days.

NPHCDA spokesman, Mohammad Ohitoto, who signed the statement, explained that the training programme was designed to update the skills of the health care workers in the effective handling, storage and administration of COVID-19 vaccines ahead of its arrival.

He added: “Also, as part of preparations to ensure efficient and effective vaccination activities, a self e-registration link that will enable Nigerians to personally register themselves, obtain their pre-vaccination numbers and schedule their preferred date and time for vaccination has been created and will be public in coming days.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaibu, enjoined Nigerians, particularly health care workers nationwide to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the Federal Government to protect themselves and curb the spread of COVID-19.