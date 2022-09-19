From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Six months into his Governorship of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo has assured that the State under his watch is comparatively secured and peaceful.

Even though the Governor agreed that there could be cases of isolated criminalities, he noted that the frequency of such occurrences had reduced to the barest minimum.

Governor Soludo made the above assertion while fielding questions from Seun Okinbaloye on “Politics Sunday” aired on Channels Television, Sunday night.

In a brief overview of his administration over the past six months, Prof Soludo said that the months have been focused on core foundational issues of the five key pillars of his administration’s agenda which included security, law and order, economic transformation geared towards having an industrial, technology leisure hub.

According to the Governor, these also included re-orientation of value system as well as ensuring a clean and green environment.

On insecurity, Governor Soludo asserted that his government came with the carrots and sticks approach as well as strategic engagements with other stakeholders in the State to tame the rising insecurity.

He explained that before coming into office, eight local government areas were taken over by the criminals, with more than fifteen camps where they operated from.

The Governor, however, revealed that the situation has become better now with security and calm being restored. For this feat, Governor Soludo commended the people of Anambra for their massive cooperation and partnership as well as the security agencies.

Governor Soludo also revealed that marking his six months in office, he flagged off, on the previous day, 60.4 kilometers of strategic roads across the varous senatorial zones in the State. He added that in few months, more roads, totally 220 kms would be flagged off.

He also said that to end the era of schools without teachers and hospitals without doctors and nurses, his government was recruiting teachers and medical personnel to beef up those institutions for good quality education and better healthcare service delivery in the State.

The Governor said his administration was adopting fiscal prudence by doing more with less.

On environment, Governor Soludo maintained that it remained one of the existential threats in the State after insecurity, with the menace of erosion plaguing the State which he said was gradually being controlled with the planting of millions of trees.

He also revealed that what he described as the Regenerative Agricultural Systems was being adopted with the coconut and palm oil economy coming on stream.

The Governor added that the philosophy of patronizing made in Anambra products to boost the local economy and good waste management system for a fresher and cleaner environment was also being rigorously pursued.

On the recent attack on Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Governor Soludo said the security agencies were already on top of the situation to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

He took a swipe on the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, who he said is his friend and brother and would like to wish him good luck including the APGA presidential candidate, Prof Peter Umeadi, who are both from Anambra State and great sons of the Igbo nation.