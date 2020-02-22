Over one thousand, six hundred patients in Enugu State, have benefited from the free medical outreach launched by the pet-project of the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF), in collaboration with the United States of America faith-based organisation, Faith Care Foundation.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi flagged-off the free medical exercise at ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, which commenced on Monday, with the aim of rendering free medical services to residents of the state, especially those who cannot afford medical care.

The Enugu State governor’s wife who applauded the international foundation for its immense contributions to the health of the people, disclosed that the free medical programme will address any form of health challenge being suffered by residents of the state.

She enjoined residents, especially the indigents battling with one ailment or the other, to take advantage of this rare opportunity to get treatment.

Speaking on the outcome of the free medical mission, which ended yesterday, the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, stated that the exercise was a huge success, disclosing that, “as at the last count this morning, we have been able to see 1,600 patients.”

Dr. Agujiobi added that, “they have done 75 surgeries spanning thyroid operations, hernia, abdominal, gynaecological and eye surgeries (cataracts), as well as dental care, among other medical interventions.”

The permanent secretary revealed that the financial value of the free treatment to the people of the state was enormous and appreciated the governor’s wife and the foreign medical experts for their gesture of touching lives.