No fewer than 16,744 poor households have received N20,000 each in the ongoing implementation of the Federal Government’s National Social Investment Programme in Kaduna State.

The Federal Government is disbursing N446.5 million to 22,380 vulnerable households under the scheme to cushion the effects of coronavirus pandemic impact in the state.

The Head of the Cash Transfer Unit, CTU in the state, Hajiya Hauwa Abdulrazaq, made the disclosure in an interview yesterday in Ikara Local Government Area of the state.

Abdulrazaq, said that the disbursement which took place between April 7 and 15 had been concluded in eight out of the nine benefiting council areas of the state.

She explained that the programme began in the state in 2017 with about 10,000 beneficiaries, but expanded to 22,380 beneficiaries in the current year.

Abdulrazaq identified the benefiting councils as Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Ikara, Kachia, Kauru, Kubau, Kajuru, Lere and Sanga.

According to her, 22,040 of the 22,380 beneficiaries received N20,000 each being payment for the months of January, February, March and April at N5000 per month.

She added that 340 new beneficiaries, whose payments were to begin from March received N10,000 each being payment for the months of March and April.

“So far, N19.7 million has been disbursed to 978 poor households in Sanga; N12.2 million to 604 beneficiaries in Kachia and N69.1 million to 3,487 households in Lere LGA.

“We have also disbursed N34.1 million to 1, 720 households in Kauru, more than N62.3 million to 3,108 beneficiaries in Kajuru, N41.2 million to 2,053 in Kubau and N34.1 million to 1,719 beneficiaries in Chikun.

“We have just concluded the disbursement of N61 million to 3,075 beneficiaries in Ikara Local Government Area,” she said.

The CTU boss, said that more vulnerable household would be captured in the social register to increase the number of beneficiaries.

“In fact, more than 14,000 new beneficiaries, who were enrolled in March, had their names been sent to the national office for approval.

“I am sure that Kaduna State would also benefit from the one million vulnerable households that would be added in the register as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari,” she said.