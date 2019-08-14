Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, Laroye II, has said that more than one million people would participate in the grand finale of 2019 edition of the annual Osun Osogbo festival coming up on Friday, August 16, 2019.

The monarch stated this on Wednesday in Osogbo during the presentation by Nigeria Breweries Limited (NBL) and Coca Cola Nigeria Limited that are parts of the partners of the festival.

Oba Oyetunji who said that the event had been designed to be peaceful, added that devotees, participants, tourists, and guests were expected from Nigeria and outside the country.

He stressed that all arrangements had been put in place to have a successful festival.

A statement by the Managing Consultant of Osun Osogbo festival, Mr. Toye Arulogun, quoted the Ataoja as assuring that adequate security had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free festival in collaboration with the various security agencies.

He noted that the Federal government, and its agencies, Osun State government, security agencies, corporate bodies, institutions, and individuals had pledged support for the celebration.

Oba Oyetunji appreciated all sponsors and partners for their support to ensure the success of the festival.

He explained that the festival was an annual ritual in fulfillment of the promise to Yeye Osun, the goddess of River Osun, stressing that over the years, it had grown in stature and reputation to merit a listing by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 2005 as a world heritage site.