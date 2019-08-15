Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, Laroye II, has said more than one million people would participate in the grand finale of the annual Osun Osogbo Festival on Friday.

The monarch stated this, yesterday in Osogbo during a presentation by Nigeria Breweries Limited (NBL) and Coca Cola Nigeria Limited that are parts of the partners of the festival.

Oba Oyetunji, who said the event had been designed to be peaceful, added that devotees, participants, tourists and guests were expected from Nigeria and outside the country.

He stressed that all arrangements had been put in place to have a successful festival.

A statement by Managing Consultant of the festival, Toye Arulogun, quoted the Ataoja as assuring the people that adequate security had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free festival in collaboration with the various security agencies.

He noted that the Federal Government and its agencies, Osun State Government, security agencies, corporate bodies, institutions and individuals had pledged support for the celebration.

Oyetunji thanked sponsors and partners for their support to ensure the success of the festival.

He said the festival was an annual ritual in fulfilment of the promise to Yeye Osun, the goddess of River Osun, stressing that over the years, it had grown in stature and reputation to merit a listing by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 2005 as a world heritage site.