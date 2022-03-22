From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday said over one million vulnerable persons have benefited from the food support scheme in the last one year that the programme started.

He disclosed that the state has engaged 50 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) since the introduction of the scheme in March 2021.

Speaking at the flag off of the 12th edition of the distribution in Osogbo, Oyetola, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji, said the food support scheme has had multiply effects on over one million people.

In his calculation, he said no fewer than three of five persons will eat from the food and 30,000 households are getting the food every month, making 360,000 in a year.

He noted that the scheme has also helped to stimulate the economy through the promotion of local production, encouragement of local entrepreneurs and by extension, alleviation of poverty and hunger.

Oyetola said he has fulfilled the promise of monthly distribution of food to vulnerable since it started, maintaining that its sustenance had in no measure contributed to the growth of the local economy.

“Exactly a year ago when we launched the monthly Food Support Scheme, a lot of people were skeptical about its sustenance and doubt that the programme would last for three months. But to the glory of God and in line with our promise that as long as I remain the Governor of the State, we will continue to feed 30,000 vulnerable citizens.

“Consequently, we decided to distribute gari as we did last month to boost local production and encourage our local entrepreneurs. When we are talking of agriculture, when you produce and there is nowhere to sell, you will not assist the economy of the State, so, I am sure that our cassava farmers today are happier than they were five months ago .

“What we are doing is the essence of government and what good governance stands for, people must be happy with the government and the best way to achieve that is to ensure economic base that is why our government has been working hard to build a better economic base for the development of the people of Osun and advancement of the State.

“Since we commenced the programme, the level of acceptance and feedback has been very unimaginable as being demonstrated so far by many of those that have benefitted in one way or the other from the initiative. As you can see, women have been extremely involved in the scheme, take for instance, in the production of gari, women play dominant role and don’t be surprised that there are women farmers who cultivate cassava too in this state because if you go through the Ministry of Agriculture, there is a unit for women in agriculture and they are extremely doing very well.

“So, women play a key role. In other clime, women are highly illustrious, they are industrious and they are intellectually based. I advice them not to take agriculture for granted so also our young ones, there are programmes and policies that have been designed to support whoever shows interest in farming.”

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Regional Integration, Engr. Olalekan Badmus, said the execution of the initiative has been very participatory, collective and holistic.