From John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Government has said that over 200 gunmen have been neutralised across the state between Sunday and yesterday.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Internal Security, Mr. Emmanuel Umar, made the disclosure in Minna, yesterday, while briefing newsmen on the update of security challenges in the state in the last 72 hours.

The commissioner said the gunmen are all members of three notorious groups being led by Yellow Janbros, Katchala Aliyu and Bello Tijur who have continued to terrorise parts of the state.

Although he was not forthcoming on the number of villagers that have been killed by the gunmen within the same period, the commissioner maintained that the people deserve credit for the success recorded in the last 72 hours.

He also confirmed that two security agents lost their lives during the battle with the gunmen at different locations, stressing that the success was recorded because of the new strategies adopted in her fight against the terrorists.

He was, however, full of commendations for the people of the various communities where the successes were recorded, adding, “I salute our people for standing firm to defend their land.”

He equally commended the security agents for their resilience in the fight against the terrorists, even though some of them paid the supreme sacrifice at the end.

He said: “The state government is now fully prepared for the terrorists. Our new strategies are beginning to yield results; every terrorist will, henceforth, pay for their action in the state,” he said.

It was, however, gathered that the gunmen met their Waterloo in communities around Lavun, Rafi, Kontagora and Mariga local government areas.