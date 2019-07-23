Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Over 200 people kidnapped in various parts of Zamfara State have been released by their abductors following the peace and reconciliation initiative of the state government.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo yesterday during a press briefing at the police command headquarters in Gusau.

Nagogo said through persuasion and dialogue, over 200 victims of kidnapping were rescued from the bandits and other militia groups in the state.

“It will be naive for us to say that attacks have stopped by 100 percent in Zamfara State, but judging from the fact that banditry in the state has been going on for over 10 years, in a space of three weeks the attacks were reduced to the barest minimum”, he said.

He said the ongoing dialogue and reconciliation in the state would not be distracted from doing its assignment and to see to it’s conclusion. “We are not living in the world of mirage to assume that we can stop the issue of banditry and militia activities within the space of the little time,” he said.

Nagogo commended the state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Bello, for his doggedness and uncompromising attitude towards employing dialogue as a weapon to bring lasting peace to the state.

Nagogo said the 23 kidnapped victims who were released on Saturday and Sunday will be reunited with their families after receiving treatment at the Government House medical facility.

Nagogo also warned politicians in Zamfara State to stay clear of taking advantage of security situation to score cheap political points.