Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The 269 Nigerians, comprising 103 in Lagos and 166 in Abuja, who were stranded in India, yesterday arrived the country.

The affected Nigerians landed in the country about 2.00a.m, after being delayed for a few hours, according to a report by Duaglobalnews.com.

The Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), tweeted a confirmation on its verified Twitter handle @nidcom_dev.

The commission said that all the evacuees, who tested negative to COVID-19 will be on compulsory 14 days self-isolation in accordance with the new protocol aimed at checking the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

NiDCOM stated in the tweet: “The Presidential Task Force on #COVID-19 makes it compulsory for all persons that test negative to Coronavirus, before boarding, to be re-tested within 72 hours at an NCDC @NCDCgov designated testing centre.”