Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The 269 Nigerians, comprising 103 in Lagos and 166 in Abuja, who were stranded in India, have arrived in the country.

The affected Nigerians landed the country at about 2 am, after a few hours of delay.

The Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) tweeted the news on its verified Twitter handle @nidcom_dev.

The commission said that all the evacuees, who tested negative for the coronavirus, will be on a compulsory 14-day self-isolation, in accordance with the new protocol aimed at checking the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The diaspora commission tweeted:

‘The Presidential Task Force on #COVID-19 makes it compulsory for all persons that test negative to Coronavirus, before boarding, to be re-tested within 72 hours at an NCDC @NCDCgov.

‘… All tested negative before boarding and are to be re-tested within 72 hours at an NCDC @NCDCgov designated testing center.’