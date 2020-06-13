Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
The 269 Nigerians, comprising 103 in Lagos and 166 in Abuja, who were stranded in India, have arrived in the country.
The affected Nigerians landed the country at about 2 am, after a few hours of delay.
The Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) tweeted the news on its verified Twitter handle @nidcom_dev.
The commission said that all the evacuees, who tested negative for the coronavirus, will be on a compulsory 14-day self-isolation, in accordance with the new protocol aimed at checking the spread of COVID-19 in the country.
The diaspora commission tweeted:
‘The Presidential Task Force on #COVID-19 makes it compulsory for all persons that test negative to Coronavirus, before boarding, to be re-tested within 72 hours at an NCDC @NCDCgov.
‘… All tested negative before boarding and are to be re-tested within 72 hours at an NCDC @NCDCgov designated testing center.’
EVACUATION UPDATE:
269 Stranded Nigerians in India landed in Nigeria (103 in Lagos, 166 in Abuja) today, Saturday 13th June 2020., about 2am, after a few hours of delay.
