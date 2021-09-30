From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, on Thursday, said over 2000 bandit informants have been arrested.

Dosara also added that food suppliers to the bandits were among those arrested, disclosing that bandits have resorted to eating raw Okra and grasses for survival, even as 80 per cent of the bandits have fled to neighbouring Sokoto State.

Addressing reporters in Kaduna, the commissioner said there were highly placed individuals in the society among the informants, adding that they are already providing useful information to the state government.

