The Anambra State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs. Yetunde Baderinwa, has said that she has over 2,000 corps members who were ready to help the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conduct the November 6 governorship poll in the state.

Baderinwa, who spoke at the implementation meeting of the electoral body held in Awka, the state capital, said the corps members were physically and psychologically ready to assist the Commission to ensure that the election would be free, fair and transparent.

“We know that it has not been so cool around the eastern part of the country lately. But, with the discussions and sensitisation we have had with those of them on ground, the good thing is that we have a large number in the camp right now, over 2,000.

“We have two batches that are already serving and another batch is in the camp right now. With the discussions and the responses, we know that they are ready to go. And nobody is going to disturb us,” she assured.

She noted that the NYSC and INEC had enjoyed a robust relationship, and that the former would always give its best in support of the latter.

“We have had a very good relationship with the INEC for such a long time and our corps members have always been forthcoming and have always stood their ground. There will be no difference this time around.

“I am here to assure you that everything is going to be good. We all know that the corps members are available at the grassroots level. They are everywhere. There is no corner that you go to in the whole of Nigeria that you will not find some corps members.

“We have the manpower. We have well educated individuals, whose psychology is topnotch right now. They are ready. Fortunately, the Resident Electoral Commissioner has agreed to come to the camp and speak with them.

“We all have a common role and assignment, and we have pledged to keep Nigeria one. This will be achieved. I just want to tell you that we are ready to go. Just tell us what you want us to do. We are ready and we are set,” Baderinwa assured.

