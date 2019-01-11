Sam talked about the UNEP report on Ogoniland, which was released in August 2011, highlighting the attendant consequences of large-scale oil pollution.

Henry Umahi

Many of the communities in the Niger Delta are surrounded by water but they have none to drink. Their rivers and streams have been polluted through oil exploration and exploitation in the area. Even the soil yields nothing for the same reason.

While the residents are told not to drink or swim in the contaminated waters, no alternative is provided for them. The consequence, environmental experts say, is that there will be cancer villages in the next 10 years in the Niger Delta.

According to the head, Environment and Conservation, at the Centre for Environment Human Rights and Development (CEHRD), Dr. Kabari Sam, there are more than 2,000 polluted sites in the Niger Delta, resulting in the loss of livelihood and basic needs in those areas, covering 12 per cent of Nigeria’s land mass and about 31 million in population. The area contributes 90 per cent of the foreign exchange, which is over $600b, to the Nigerian economy.

Speaking with select journalists in Lagos at an interactive session organised by Advocacy on Ogoni Clean-up on the status of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report implementation in Ogoniland, he said not much, if anything, had changed.

Sam talked about the UNEP report on Ogoniland, which was released in August 2011, highlighting the attendant consequences of large-scale oil pollution, initiatives towards oil spill remediation, Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) and the journey so far.

One of the drawbacks of HYPREP is that it is running on political will of government, as it is not backed by law. Yet its roles and responsibilities include to “investigate, map and evaluate hydrocarbon polluted communities and sites in Nigeria referred to it by the National Oil Spill Detection Response Agency (NOSDRA) or the Federal Ministry of Environment, implement the recommendations of the UNEP report on environmental restoration of Ogoniland as directed by the HYPREP Governing Council, provide guidance data to undertake remediation of contaminated soil and ground water in Ogoniland and

such other impacted communities as may be referred to it.

“To technically evaluate alternative technologies to be employed to undertake remediation of contaminated soil and ground water, make recommendations for responding to future environmental contamination from hydrocarbons, ensure full environmental recovery and restoration of Ogoni ecosystem services for Ogoni people and other impacted communities.”

Sam said there were emergency measures earmarked to combat the problem. They include ensuring “that all drinking water wells where hydrocarbons were detected are marked and that people are informed of the danger. However, this emergency measure is yet to be attained. Two communities in Ogale clan – Ekpangbala and Agbi – have contaminated water wells that are yet to be marked, and people still use water from these wells for different purposes.