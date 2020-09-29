Lukman Olabiyi

Dr. Muhammed Yaya, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), resident representative in Nigeria has disclosed that over 22, 000 vulnerable individuals and 5, 500 small scale businesses will benefit from it unconditional cash transfer in Lagos State.

Yaya revealed this at the lunch of the unconditiinal cash transfer project for vulnerable communities affected by COVID-19 in Lagos State by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu . The project was done incollaboration with the Federal Government and the state government.

The project is meant to”cushion the effect of the pandemic through stepped-up action to protect the very vulnerable who are also faced with the loss of income as a result of measures taken by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic by strengthening their capacity for the continuation of livelihoods, employment and businesses”.

In his goodwill message while at launching of the project in Ikoyi, Sanwo-Olu thanked UNDP, EU, FG and other donors for the gesture, promised that his government has implemented and will continue to implement measures to ameliorate the effect of the pandemic on the people.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to welfare of Lagosians.

Reeling out all the efforts of his administration to cushion the effect of the pandemic on citizens since the outbreak till now the governor, assured that the UNDP initiative will be providing cash for some of the most vulnerable areas in Lagos state.

Adding that it will take them out of poverty for them to start their lives again.

He said that 800, 000 families in the state have so far been touched by its palliatives in the last three months.

Yaya in his remark said: “The fund is part of United Nations Basket Fund, supported by the generosity of our partners including European Union which is the largest donor, Canada, Switzerland, Dangote Foundation and others. ” For this specific event today, We here to lunch unconstitutional cash transfer project for the vulnerable communities affected by COVID-19 in Lagos State. ” We are targeting about 22, 000 individuals in the state, plus about 5, 500 small businesses, people who have been significantly impacted by COVID-19 pandemic in term of job losses, but also business that have not function during the lockdown, there is a realization that COVID-19 is not only about health issue, it is also socio-economic crisis, here today UNDP is working with the state government and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian affairs, we started this project, we have collected register list from the state and federal government, we are combining the two lists, we working very closely with government, the focus will be vulnerable communities, people who have been seriously affected, businesses that have shut down due to pandemic,, we giving them opportunities to rebuild theirselves”.

Yaya assured that the project would entailed quick implementation as well as transparent and trackable interventions to address the developmental impact of Covid-19 in selected locations and safeguard national progress towards the SDGs.Dignitaries present at the ceremony include, the Senior Special Assistant on SDG to President Mohammadu Buhari, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Special Assistant to Governor Sanwo-Olu on SDG, EU Ambassador who joined virtually and some members of the state exco.