The grand finale of the Woman Empowerment Initiative Programme on Agriculture, organised by The Light Givers Humanitarian Foundation, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Ihiala, on July 3, 2021, has been described as a boost to agriculture in Nigeria, as well as significant empowerment of women in the country.

No fewer than 220 women of Ihiala LGA of Anambra State were fully empowered to go into large-scale agricultural production with different types of agricultural seeds, farming tools, fertilizers and N2,000,000 by the Light Givers Humanitarian Foundation.

The empowerment came after a three-month training in how to cultivate a variety of farm produce, including vegetables, yam and cassava. According to the foundation, the three-month training encompassed nursery preparation and farm management, application of fertiliser and pest control among others.

Aside from fertiliser, pesticide, hand sprayer tools and cutlasses, the women also received various seeds including high-breed cassava stems, cabbage and cucumber seeds, and seeds of tomatoes, green pepper and maize.

Founder and chairman of The Light Givers Humanitarian Foundation, High Chief Stanley Chukwudi Obodoagwu, urged the beneficiaries to judiciously make use of what is given to them for the purpose of which it was given: “If they do, this will help them to be more proactive, provide adequate food security, start up their own farms, become self-employed and also impact other people’s lives positively.”

