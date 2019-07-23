Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Over 233,000 children of school age are out of school in Taraba State.

Leader of the Taraba Youths Advocates, Kerkebe Ibrahim, disclosed this in Jalingo at an event to mark the official take off of their sensitisation and advocacy campaign to address the plight of children in the state.

Ibrahim regretted that despite free and compulsory primary education system, Nigeria accounts for one in every five out-of-school children globally, and has a staggering 10.5 million children of primary school age, most of them girls.

“We are concerned that despite free and compulsory primary education system, Nigeria accounts for one in every five out-of-school children globally. According to the UNICEF and World Bank statistics, 10.5million children of school age are out of school in the country and there are over 233,000 children of school age out of school in Taraba State alone. Most of them are girls. This is totally unacceptable.

“Given our mandate as youths advocates concerned with the education plight of the Taraba children, we are poised to create awareness using all available platforms and opportunities at our disposal. We hope to hold our political office holders to their promises of better education for our children. We hope for equitable and increased access to safe and quality education for children in Taraba state especially the girl child”.

She commended the UNICEF and the State Universal Basic Education Board for training the youths advocates to carry out their campaigns effectively.

UNICEF in collaboration with SUBEB trained over 100 youths volunteers under the auspices of Taraba Youths Advocates, who now campaign to curb the alarming rate of school children who often litter the streets and public places hawking wares, both during school hours and at night.