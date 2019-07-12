All is set for the 8th edition of Inspector General of Police (IGP) annual Taekwondo Championship holding from July 25-27, at the Civic Centre, Port Harcourt.

The tourney is organised under the auspices of Nigeria Police Taekwondo Association, a member of Afrca Police Taekwondo Confederation and World Police Taekwondo Federation.

Chairperson of the Nigeria Police Taekwondo Association, Stella Ebikefe, a Superintendent of Police, who disclosed this in Lagos, said arrangement towards having a hitch free is almost concluded.

She disclosed that over 250 athletes drawn from across Nigeria and neighbouring countries would compete for honours at the 3-day exercise that would determine who carts home the IGP giant trophy.

SP Ebikefe while commending the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubarkar Adamu NPM, for approving the event, that has Executive Governor of River state, His Excellency Nyesom Wike as special guest of honour.

According to her, all the zones of the Nigeria Police formation in the country are eager to dethrone the two defending champions, Zone 11 and the Nigerian Army that won the championship in 2018.

“With the U-17 Kyorugi, Poomse and senior Kyorugi as events to be competed for, the U-17 Kyorugi would attracti #2,500 registration fee while those for team Poomse and senior Kyorugi would register with #4,000 and #3,000 respectively.