No fewer than 250 travel and aviation stakeholders in Nigeria and the diaspora would participate at the 26th edition of the annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) slated for Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers Lagos.

The speakers drawn from airlines, government agencies, travel agents, air travel passengers and others would discuss in-depth the economic and safety implications surrounding sunset airports in Nigeria.

The theme of the 2022 LAAC Annual Conference is: ‘Sunset Airports: Economic & Safety Implications.’

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Its Chairman, Conference Committee, Mr. Chinedu Eze, in a statement, said that the theme was informed by the multiple challenges that operation of sunset airports in Nigeria have faced over the years.

According to him, while the airlines continue to claim loss of billions of naira annually due to the restriction, some stakeholders, feel there is no need for most Nigerian airports to operate virtual and instrument flights.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Eze explained that the avenue would be the right place for major players to discuss the burning issue objectively, while also proffering solutions for the benefit of all.

He said: “Our past conferences have helped to shape the industry for the better. While we agree that that there are challenges in the sector, it is also the league’s belief that the challenges are not insurmountable.

“For many, aircraft should remain in the air, but a situation where most of the airports can only offer day light operations and aircraft stay on ground for most parts of the day, may not augur well, but, again, where are the passengers? Even in the US, not all their airports operate 24 hours.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .