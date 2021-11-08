A rights group, the Int’l Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) yesterday said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be held responsible for massive disenfranchisement of over 250,000 registered voters who had their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and defied raging state actor and non state actor security threats and came out in their large numbers to cast their votes during the Anambra governorship election on Saturday.

Board Chairman of Intersociety in a statement released in Onitsha said over 250,000 voters were disenfranchised by INEC and its Information Communications Technology (ICT) following widespread failure of the Commissions voters’ capturing machines or “Bi-modal Voters’ Accreditation System or BVAS”. Intersociety described the magnitude of the INEC’s mass disenfranchisement of Anambra voters as historically unheard of and first of its kind in the history of elections Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply . in the state in particular and the country in general. “The INEC’s mass disenfranchisement affecting over 250,000 voters also outnumbered those chased away or forced out of the state by drafted security forces as well as the self determination agitators. While INEC and its ICT are responsible for dis- enfranchisement of over 250,000 voters with PVCs, security forces and agitators accounted for threat-disenfranchisement of over 200,000 others” Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now . The group alleged that the BVAS failure was part of rigging plans of INEC but was unable to be reversed at the eleventh hour. “Contrary to INEC’s excuses, the mass failure was widely believed to have been part of the original rigging plans designed to be effected and perfected using flooded security forces to cause panics, tensions and fears across the state and cash in on same to massively rig or upload and authenticate the “crossover loads” into the Commission’s strong rooms.