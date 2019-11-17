Over 30 African superstars have been lined up to perform at the AFRIMA Music Village concert themed: ‘Wild & Wow’ slated for Thursday, November 21 at Agege Stadium, Agege, Lagos.

They include music stars from across the five African regions, artistes in the diaspora, past AFRIMA winners, as well as past and present nominees of AFRIMA.

According to the organisers, gracing the AFRIMA stage on Thursday are Afropop diva, Tiwa Savage; Ghana’s dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy; and South Africa’s Nasty C, Sho Madjozi and Master KG. And making his first appearance on the AFRIMA stage is Congolese music star, Awilo Longomba, who will bring his extraordinaire energy and sensual dance moves to play. Also performing are Sauti Sol from Kenya, Rayvanny from Tanzania, Daphne from Cameroon; Anna Jone from Angola, Toofan from Togo, Aminux from Morocco, and Kanvee Adams from Liberia.

In addition, Nigerian artistes who will be entertaining their fans include 2Face, Teni the Entertainer, Ycee, Pasuma Wonder, Rudeboy, Saheed Osupa, Small Doctor, Skiibi, Niniola, Falz, DJ Spinall, and Mr. P.

Others are DJ Cuppy, 9ice, Fireboy, Atawewe, Harrysong, Q.dot, Obesere, Slimcase, Mr. Reel, Mayorkun, Reminisce, DJ Neptune and many more.