From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

More than 30 people were rescued in Umunankwo, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State when a boat carrying about 42 people capsized in that community.

This is contrary to the viral reports that 75 people were feared dead out of 85 that the boat reportedly had on board.

Transition Committee chairman of the LGA, Mr Pascal Aniegbunam, told Daily Sun that he met with the sailor or paddler of the boat and that he dismissed the report that about 75 people went missing.

“I have met the sailor of that boat. He told me he was carrying about 38 to 42 people. He wasn’t exact but they were less than 45 people. He said that they were between 38 and 42.

“And when the boat capsized, young men around the bridge jumped into the river and rescued over 30 people alive. So, based on the report of those who’re looking for their own; who were crying that their own were involved in that accident, they told me that they were looking for about eight to 10 people or corpses, so to say now.

“I was there yesterday and about three were recovered from the river. And the search team was still there when I left. Now, they might have recovered some more because they went down to the next village. I paid for two boats that they are using.

“So, in my presence, four corpses were recovered from the water. And then the search continues”, Aniegbunam said.

Meanwhile, Madonna Catholic Church building located in the Iyiowa area of Odekpe in the same LGA collapsed on Sunday morning. The church compound was said to have been flooded.

Former President General of Umuzu community in the same LGA, Chukwudum Ndedigwe, told Daily Sun that there was no casualty in the building collapse. He said that the flooding which has been ravaging many communities in that LGA also affected the church building.

It was gathered that a security man who was around the three storey building was injured and he has since been moved to the hospital where he’s receiving treatment.