From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Traders at the popular Relief market, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State are counting their losses after flood, occasioned by heavy rainfall, washed away shops, electric poles, and cables in the market.

The leadership of the market said at least 30 shops were washed away by flood, including electric poles, underground cables, water pipes, among others.

Caretaker Committee Chairman of the market, Chief David Obidike, disclosed this yesterday during a tour of the affected areas while taking members of his executive and newsmen around the portions.

While briefing journalists on their travail, Obidike said the devastating flood from Awada area, entered under the Sakamori (drainage) system in the market and uprooted it, thereby wreaking havoc in the market.

“The damage was much, about 10 shops were washed away with the wares in them, the electric armoured cables, big water pipe and telephone cables buried underground were all exhumed and damaged by the flood.

“As I talk now we have not gotten power supply for a month now since the rainy season started, and you can’t make a call, the market is in blackout and traders are using generating sets.

“Our market is now in danger because it is situated in the notorious Upper Iweka axis, these hoodlums can easily come into the market through the damaged portions caused by the erosion menace,” Obidike lamented.

He said the only saving grace of the traders from theft has been that it has a team of dedicated security men.

He pleaded with the Anambra Governor, Chukwuma Soludo; the Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Obinna Ngonadi; the Federal Government and all the National Assembly members within the Ogbaru Federal Constituency to come to their rescue as the extent of damage done was beyond their financial capability.