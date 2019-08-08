Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Over 300 houses were on Thursday flooded in Makurdi, the Benue State capital following a torrential rainfall which continued to pour unabated for several hours.

The rain which started at about 1am on Thursday morning continued for about nine hours wreaking havoc in homes and property of residents of the metropolis, especially those living in flood-prone areas.

The development which affected areas such as Gyado Villa, Judges Quarters, Idye village, Logo II, Agber village, Wurukum as well as Angwan Jukun area among others, also left about 2,000 people displaced from their homes.

Other areas affected by the flood were places behind living Faith Naka road, Achusa as well as Wadata Ricemill areas where many compounds and rooms were flooded and property such as electronics, people’s clothes, chairs, vehicles, and foodstuffs were all soaked in water, while some fences also collapsed

Many packed vehicles were also submerged while residents who were trapped in their homes made frantic efforts through the assistance of outsiders to evacuate them.

Narrating his ordeal, a resident, Joseph, who lives off Judges quarters Gboko road, Makurdi, said few hours after the rain started, he suddenly discovered that water was silting through his locked doors and before long, everywhere was flooded.

He said it was neighbours who came to rescue him and members of his family.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after inspecting some of the affected areas, the state Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Engr. Dondo Ahire, who confirmed that a three-year-old baby was killed by the flood, warned people and communities located in and near flood-prone areas to avoid blockage of water channels.