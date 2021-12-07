(Xinhua/NAN)

Police in the city of Wuzhong, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, have dismantled a money-laundering ring connected to more than 200 telecom and online fraud cases.

According to the police, more than 40 suspects were arrested in a raid on Dec. 3.

The local police began an investigation in October after a suspect with the surname Ma was discovered to have conducted illicit money transfers for fraud rings.

Following a two-month investigation, police established a task force to crack the money-laundering ring that layered and transferred funds involved in fraudulent activities across the country involving over 20 million yuan (about 3.14 million US dollars).

Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

