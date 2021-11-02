From Fred Itua, Abuja

Suspected bandits, numbering over 40, last night, attacked the staff quarters of University of Abuja lecturers, located in Giri, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Giri is about 45 kilometres from the the Three Arms Zone that houses the Presidential Villa, the National Assembly and the Supreme Court. It is almost the same distance from headquarters of key security agencies.

According to a resident of the quarters who spoke to Daily Sun on Tuesday morning, the bandits who were fully armed and believed to be of Fulani extraction, abducted some lecturers and members of their families.

The eyewitness who pleaded not to be named, said the bandits operated for over an hour and 30 minutes. She said bewildered residents of the staff quarters and neighbours, tried without success to reach out to security agents.

She said some soldiers finally responded after the bandits had a free reign without resistance. The eyewitness revealed that a public primary school behind the quarters, was used by the bandits as their operational base while the assault lasted.

Details later…

