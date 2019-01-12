Over 40 suspected cultists arrested in Benue in December – Security outfit

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Over 40 suspected cultists were arrested in Benue State by the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) during the Yuletide season.

Force Commander of the outfit, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini, who disclosed this to newsmen at the weekend, explained that the suspected cultists were handed over to the police.

Yekini stated further that his troops recovered two weapons at Ikpayongo town in Gwer East Local Government Area of the state last Thursday.

He noted that between December 2018 and now, there had been relative peace in the state, adding that the OPWS had continuously made new deployments of troops to various flashpoints in the state to curtail any threat to security.

“Just two days ago (Thursday), we made new deployments of troops to some areas just to ensure that every area is secured. You can see that for sometime now, there has been relative peace in the state.

“This we will continue to do until there is peace everywhere. We are not promising 100 percent peace because it is only God that can give that. But we will continue to try our best to ensure that people are safe in their homes.”

Asked what are the plans of the OPWS as regards security during the forthcoming general elections, Yekini who said he was yet to receive any directive in that regard however assured of adequate security before, during and after the elections and urge law abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses without fear.